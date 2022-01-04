Tourists en-route Gwadar trapped at Buzzi top amid heavy rains

QUETTA: Tourists on Tuesday stranded at Quetta’s Buzzi Top as heavy rain across the province has damaged the bridge connecting Karachi with Gwadar and Makran at the Hingol National Highway.

A large number of tourists who left for Gwadar and Makran from Karachi are trapped at the Buzzi Top for the last 12 hours, while the rescue teams failed to reach the spot despite being informed about the situation.

Passengers including children and women have appealed to the concerned authorities to restore the road so that they can reach back to their homes safely.

Balochistan’s coastal belt as well as Turbat and other areas received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.

Rainwater entered houses in southern part of the port city of Gwadar, while in shops at Airport Road and Ladies Market. The power supply also suspended as the rain lashed the city.

Coastal towns of Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara also received heavy rainfall. Kohlu and outskirts also received sporadic rain. The mercury dropped below the freezing point amid rainfall with frosty winds.

Rainwater entered in populated areas in Turbat disrupting land link of the region with other parts.