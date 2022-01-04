Tharparker through the lens of Transparent Hands

The fact that Tharparker is one of the remotest areas in the Sindh province (in fact in the whole country) is not the most important point that you need to be focusing on in this debate. No, what is most worrisome is the lack of quality healthcare facilities in the Tharparker district. There aren’t just many world-class quality healthcare facilities in the district, which means that the patients from this district are always facing a challenge, as far as their access to healthcare is considered. Keeping this rather sad state of affairs in mind, team Transparent Hands decided to organize free medical camps in the Tharparker district. But wait a minute, we have a question for you. Is this the first time you are reading about Transparent Hands?

When it comes to crowdfunding for health, there is no platform bigger than Transparent Hands in Pakistan. The range of healthcare services offered by Transparent Hands is astoundingly vast. From medical and surgical treatments to medical camps and telehealth facilities, the trust organization makes sure that the underprivileged Pakistanis have access to quality healthcare services. The trust organization believes in creating a patient-donor bond while making sure that the protocols of transparency aren’t breached at any point. The trust organization realizes the need for free medical camps in the rural areas, hence it actively sets up such camps as well. To donate, donors can log in to the Transparent Hands crowdfunding web portal from anywhere in the world. Payment modes are one hundred percent secure. Every donor has absolute freedom in selecting and funding patients of their choice. The trust organization makes sure that regular updates until complete recovery are sent to the concerned donor.

Now then, let us talk about the point around which this whole discussion has been orchestrated. Transparent Hands in Tharparker. How did the trust organisation make an impact in this remote district of Pakistan? Well, free medical camps were organized with the sole intention of providing quality healthcare facilities to the underprivileged resident and patients of this district. It is pertinent to mention here that while conducting these medical camps, COVID-19 SOPs were followed to the letter, free face masks and sanitisers were distributed among the attendees as well. The participants in these free medical camps were offered, not only free medicines and consultation but quality diagnostic services as well. Testing for Hepatitis B & C, hyper and hypoglycaemia, and hypertension comprised a major percentage of diagnostic testing. The theme was constant in all of the free medical camps conducted in different areas of Tharparker. One more important point that we have to share with you before we jump to the specific details is that the scope of these free medical camps wasn’t just limited to areas of Tharparker only.

RAHEEL ABBAS

Lahore