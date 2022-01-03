NATIONAL

Asif approaches IHC for right to cross-examine Imran in defamation case

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Monday challenged the sessions court’s decision of not giving his counsel a right to present arguments in a defamation suit worth Rs10 billion filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan against him, according to Express Tribune.

Earlier on December 17 last year, Imran Khan had appeared before Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Adnan via video link. He had submitted an affidavit before the court and rejected the allegations of PML-N stalwart, terming them baseless.

In 2012, Imran Khan as chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had served Khawaja Asif with a defamation notice. Asif had blamed Khan of speculating in Dubai real estate with the donations he had collected for his Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He had also alleged that Khan had transferred Rs4.50 billion outside the country from the hospital’s account.

The PTI chief in his notice had said that the allegations had caused damage to the fund collection for “Pakistan’s biggest charity hospital” and that if this continues, thousands of patients would be affected.

On Monday, Asif filed an application in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the lower court’s verdict and nominated PM Imran and the sessions court judge as respondents.

Asif pleaded in the application that PM Imran’s statement was recorded by the additional district and sessions judge via video link in the absence of his lawyer. He maintained that his counsel had informed the sessions court that he could not appear on December 17 due to ill-health and the sessions court announced the verdict in haste without referring to any law.

He prayed the IHC to annul the decision of lower court of terminating his right to cross-examination.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will conduct the hearing on the application on Tuesday.

Previous articleModernization doesn’t mean westernization
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

31 parliamentarians fail to submit assets details: ECP

ISLAMABAD: As many as 331 parliamentarians have failed to submit their assets details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday. An ECP official...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to Jokhio’s wife

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday directed the relevant authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late). Earlier in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs spokespersons to counter opposition’s ‘fake narrative’ on mini-budget

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government’s spokespersons and ministers to counter the “fake narrative” of opposition parties targeting the recently-tabled finance bill. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s willingness to host SAARC summit

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's willingness to host the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit and invited...
Read more
NATIONAL

Industrialisation, exports key to economic uplift: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said industrialisation and exports were essential for uplift of economy and the PTI government was taking measures...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran paid more income tax than Shehbaz, Bilawal, Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid more income tax than opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Zardari and others. The Federal Board of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

The future of newspapers 

The oldest medium of mass communication we are historically conscious of is the print media. The human experience offers us an example of the...

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to Jokhio’s wife

PM directs spokespersons to counter opposition’s ‘fake narrative’ on mini-budget

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s willingness to host SAARC summit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.