Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced disappearances, which was passed by the National Assembly in November last year, has gone “missing”, according to Dawn.

Talking to the media, the minister said: “We had prepared the bill regarding missing persons and it was passed by the [relevant] standing committee and the National Assembly. But it went missing after it was sent to the Senate.”

She added there are reports, however, that the bill is now at the Senate Secretariat.

Earlier in November last year, the minister had said that the National Assembly has passed a bill related to the protection of journalists and five other rights-related proposals, including criminalising enforced disappearances.

In a message on Twitter, Mazari had said one of the bills also expanded the scope of harassment of women at the workplace through an amendment.

The bills, which were adopted by the National Assembly, included: Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021; Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021.