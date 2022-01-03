NATIONAL

Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’: Mazari

By News Desk

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced disappearances, which was passed by the National Assembly in November last year, has gone “missing”, according to Dawn.

Talking to the media, the minister said: “We had prepared the bill regarding missing persons and it was passed by the [relevant] standing committee and the National Assembly. But it went missing after it was sent to the Senate.”

She added there are reports, however, that the bill is now at the Senate Secretariat.

Earlier in November last year, the minister had said that the National Assembly has passed a bill related to the protection of journalists and five other rights-related proposals, including criminalising enforced disappearances.

In a message on Twitter, Mazari had said one of the bills also expanded the scope of harassment of women at the workplace through an amendment.

The bills, which were adopted by the National Assembly, included: Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021; Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Previous articleAsif approaches IHC for right to cross-examine Imran in defamation case
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Asif approaches IHC for right to cross-examine Imran in defamation case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Monday challenged the sessions court’s decision of not giving his counsel a right to present arguments...
Read more
NATIONAL

331 parliamentarians fail to submit assets details: ECP

ISLAMABAD: As many as 331 parliamentarians have failed to submit their assets details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday. An ECP official...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to Jokhio’s wife

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday directed the relevant authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late). Earlier in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs spokespersons to counter opposition’s ‘fake narrative’ on mini-budget

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government’s spokespersons and ministers to counter the “fake narrative” of opposition parties targeting the recently-tabled finance bill. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad offers Delhi to attend SAARC Summit virtually

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's willingness to host the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Industrialisation, exports key to economic uplift: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said industrialisation and exports were essential for uplift of economy and the PTI government was taking measures...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

331 parliamentarians fail to submit assets details: ECP

ISLAMABAD: As many as 331 parliamentarians have failed to submit their assets details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday. An ECP official...

The future of newspapers 

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to Jokhio’s wife

PM directs spokespersons to counter opposition’s ‘fake narrative’ on mini-budget

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.