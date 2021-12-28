Sports

Former India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with Covid-19

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, a senior doctor said Tuesday.

Ganguly, who underwent minor heart surgery in January, was admitted on Monday suffering from a mild fever, a senior doctor of the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata said.

“His condition is stable. There is no cause for alarm at the moment,” the medic told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“Ganguly has been advised by a team of medical experts of the hospital because of some pre-existing health condition.”

India Today news website reported that his samples had been sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether he had contracted the Omicron variant or not.

The 49-year-old, one of India’s most popular players ever and who now heads the nation’s cricket board, was admitted to hospital twice in early 2021 with chest pain and underwent an angioplasty.

India, which suffered a devastating Covid-19 wave in April, has so far confirmed around 650 Omicron infections and several states have imposed restrictions on gatherings.

Previous articlePakistan, India relations likely to remain thorny: experts
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Root ends with third-most calendar-year Test runs in history

LONDON: England lost the Ashes in humiliating style on Tuesday but for Joe Root, it has been an incredible 12 months with the bat,...
Read more
Sports

Root says England must find ‘inner belief’ after Ashes mauling

MELBOURNE: Skipper Joe Root said England must "front up" and somehow salvage some pride after surrendering the Ashes series in calamitous fashion on Tuesday,...
Read more
Sports

Afridi shares special message for Karachi’s cricket lovers

Former Pakistan captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi has a special message for the people of Karachi: do enjoy the rain but also, stay...
Read more
Sports

Australia’s Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan

Australia’s spin sensation Lloyd Pope is excited to pick the brain of fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who has emerged as the Sydney Sixers' ace...
Read more
Sports

Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week

A record 103 positive COVID-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week, the league said on...
Read more
Sports

China confirms receiving visa applications from U.S. officials for Beijing Winter Olympics

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that the Chinese side has received visa applications from U.S. officials to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics. The U.S....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Moeed says ‘historic achievement’ as cabinet approves maiden security policy

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the cabinet adopted the nation's first-ever National Security Policy Tuesday, a day after it was approved by the National Security...

Nasla Tower builders, government officials booked for okaying illegal structure

Jamaat hails Putin’s anti-blasphemy stance

Hearing in Gutter Baghicha land case adjourned

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.