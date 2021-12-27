HEADLINES

England fight back with key wickets of Labuschagne, Smith

By AFP
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Mark Wood of England takes the ball at the top of his mark during day two of the Third Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: England grabbed the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday, on a day overshadowed by four positive Covid cases within their camp.

At lunch on day two in Melbourne, Australia were 131 for four with Marcus Harris unbeaten on 48 and Travis Head not-out 11, still, 54 runs adrift of England’s first-innings 185.

After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England must win to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.

The visitors had crumbled in the final session of the opening day, with Australia then surviving 16 overs to go to stumps on 61 for one with dangerman David Warner out for 38 to Jimmy Anderson.

Harris, under pressure after a poor series so far, resumed on 20 with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon yet to score.

Play began half an hour late after Covid drama in the England camp, with the team forced to undergo urgent rapid antigen tests as they were about to leave for the MCG.

All players came back negative, but two support staff and two family members tested positive and are isolating.

A member of the Channel Seven broadcast team also tested positive.

Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

When play got under way on day two in Melbourne, Lyon didn’t last long, hitting a breezy 10 before prodding at a full-length Ollie Robinson delivery that took a thick edge and carried to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Harris smacked an early boundary off Anderson, but was cautious, knowing he needs a big score with his place in the Australia team under threat.

He survived a review decision on 36 after being given out lbw, only for replays to show he clearly got bat to ball.

Labuschagne, the new number one Test batsman after his century in Adelaide, had a rare failure, undone by the pace of Mark Wood, edging to England captain Joe Root at slip on one in a massive moment for England.

Harris was joined by the usually reliable Smith, who had a let-off on one when Buttler got his fingertips to an inside edge off Anderson.

Smith rode his luck before Anderson was rewarded for a superb spell, bowling him for 16.

Previous articleEpaper – December 27 LHR 2021
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Providing security to Saudi is Pakistan’s ‘responsibility and duty’: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the people of Pakistan fully believe that the security of Saudi Arabia is their responsibility and duty, noting...
Read more
HEADLINES

HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

China and Hungary, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), have announced scholarships for Pakistani students for the 2022-23 in-take. Students can apply before...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Afghan govts must institutionally coordinate to counter terrorism, says ambassador

Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan has urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to focus on the need for institutional coordination between...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad derides Maryam for ‘celebrating her defeat’ in KP LG polls

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry ridiculed opposition parties on Thursday by stating that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has been "celebrating her...
Read more
HEADLINES

Turkey-Iran-Pakistan cargo train restarts after 10-year halt

KARACHI: Following a 10-year hiatus, a freight train service between Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan was re-launched on Tuesday in a major boost for trade...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad says ‘religious extremist’ parties like TLP, JUI-F will harm Pakistan

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry stated on Tuesday that "religious extremist" political parties such as the recently unbanned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Theological roots and politics of TLP 

Pakistan got independence in the name of Islam. Pakistan is a Sunni-dominated country having further sub-divisions in the Sunni sect. There are three prominent...

The enigma of local governments in Pakistan

Bangladesh’s Assistance to Sri Lanka increases its image and prestige

The exile’s return?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.