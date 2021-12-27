Chief Secretary directs stern action against poachers without any discrimination

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that preservation of the wildlife is the collective responsibility of all and directed the authorities concerned to start taking stern action against poachers.

Chairing a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office, Bahawalpur on Monday, he said that the persons involved in the illegal activity do not deserve any leniency and asked the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division to take action against poachers without any discrimination in accordance with the law.

Kamran Ali Afzal said that delay in the uplift schemes under the annual development programme would not be tolerated, and asked the officers to ensure timely and transparent utilization of funds. He stressed that the deputy commissioners should play their role in eradicating corruption in the revenue department and proceed against the corrupt officers and officials. He said that the corona vaccination campaign is a national cause, adding that the given targets should be met in all cases.

The Chief Secretary also directed the officers to continue online monitoring of fertilizer stocks and supply, besides keeping a check on market committees and auction process in agriculture markets.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that 686 development projects are underway in Bahawalpur division. Seven check-posts have been set up to prevent smuggling and 900 tonnes of wheat being transported out of the province illegally has been confiscated. He said that a comprehensive plan for the development of Cholistan is being implemented. Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar briefed the meeting about the law and order situation in the division. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab) Saqib Zafar, deputy commissioners of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary also paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur. He inspected the emergency, gynecology and other wards and inquired the patients about medical facilities. He asked the patients if they are facing any problem in their treatment and are the medicines being provided free of cost to the patients admitted in the hospital? Citizens expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the hospital.

CS Kamran Ali also listened to the problems of the patients and their families and issued orders on the spot for their resolution. He directed that an information desk be set up in the hospital for the guidance of the people. He said that a good attitude and guidance of doctors instills a sense of satisfaction in the patient. He mentioned that despite limited resources, patients can be better cared for with the spirit of humanity. Additional Chief Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar Commissioner Bahawalpur Zafar Iqbal was also present on this occasion.

The Chief Secretary also visited Model Bazaar and checked the prices and quality of goods at various stalls. He also inspected the newly-constructed Yazman to Bahawalpur road.