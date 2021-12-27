NATIONAL

Pakistan’s total Covid-19 vaccinations surpass 150m: Asad Umar

By Staff Report
A woman receives dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center set up in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Pakistan, going through its third wave of coronavirus infections, reported 874 deaths in week ended April 25, the highest since the pandemic began, according to data collected by Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The total number of coronavirus vaccination doses administered across Pakistan surpassed 150 million Monday, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar has revealed.

In a tweet, the federal planning minister said that Punjab is leading the way in provinces as more than 68% of its eligible population has been immunised against the deadly virus.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [is] at 57%, Sindh at 51%, and Balochistan at 38%.” Umar congratulated Balochistan for doing a great job at increasing vaccination during December.

The government has been stressing the importance of immediately getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as the cases of the new Omicron variant continue to rise in the country.

Last week, Islamabad reported its first case of the strain after Karachi and Balochistan. The NCOC has, on the other hand, approved booster shots for people above and of the age of 30 years.

On Monday, Pakistan purchased a new batch of 150,000 coronavirus vaccines via $500 million aid from the Asian Development Bank. The doses have reached the country.

Vaccines worth $75 million will be administered to over 35 million people. Along with the shots, safety boxes and syringes will be provided to the health workers as well.

Last week, the United States donated five million Pfizer doses to Pakistan on Christmas.

Staff Report

