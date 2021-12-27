NATIONAL

NHA’s revenue increased by rs99 billion in three years: Murad Saeed

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday said revenue of the National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased by Rs99 billion in the first three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sharing the three-year performance of his ministry from his Twitter handle, Murad Saeed said Rs24.2 billion were recovered by the ministry through accountability drive, Rs1 billion was saved through austerity drive and state-owned land worth Rs5 billion was also retrieved.

The minister said E-procurement has been introduced in the ministry to ensure transparency, while construction of 6,118 kilometers highways has been planned.

Earlier on Feb 11, the overall revenue collection of the institution increased up to 70 percent as compared to the previous government, according to a report released by the Ministry of Communication.

INP

