PIC committee recommends action against five doctors in expired stent scam

By Staff Report
Man Holding Heart Stent In Hand

LAHORE: The Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) probe committee has recommended action as per the PEDA Act against five doctors who were involved in implanting expired stents to patients at the hospital.

The PIC probe committee has been investigating 40 doctors who exploited heart patients and placed expired stents in their bodies.

Now the probe committee has recommended action against Dr Amir Hussain Bandesha, Dr Amar Rasheed, Dr Atif Imran, Dr Imtiaz Ali and Dr Masood.

The inquiry report said that these five doctors did not appear despite constant summoning.

Sources said that The Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006 (PEDA Act) will be applied against those doctors who avoided the inquiry committee as well.

Pertinent to note that the Punjab Institute of Cardiology has constituted a six-member committee to probe into a scam of implanting ‘expired’ stents into heart patients.

PIC professor of cardiology Dr Ahmad Noeman has been made convener of the committee while other members included associate professor Dr Sajjad Ahmad, Assistant Professor Dr Imran Abid, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Aftab, Deputy Medical Superintendent (stores) Dr Shoaib Aslam and Chief Pharmacist Mohammad Yousaf.

The committee was constituted on the direction of the PIC board of management chairman.

The issue surfaced when the DMS (stores) in a letter addressed to the PIC medical superintendent said that expired stents had been inserted into several cardiac patients.

Staff Report

