Australia’s Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan

By Web Desk

Australia’s spin sensation Lloyd Pope is excited to pick the brain of fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who has emerged as the Sydney Sixers’ ace in their pursuit of a third consecutive Big Bash League title, sources reported on Monday.

Shadab was listed as an X-factor substitute in the match against the Sydney Thunder, with the Sixers hopeful that the Pakistani star’s COVID-19 test result would come back in time for him to begin playing, local media reported.

“It’s incredibly thrilling for us to add another international player to our squad,” Pope said.

Pope said that he had a brief conversation with Shadab from a distance of two metres while the Pakistani spinner wore a mask.

“I’m excited to pick his brain and see what he has to offer. He has extensive international experience and, particularly as a leggie, he will bring a great deal to the table. I’m keen on spending time with him,” Pope said.

Earlier, Australian Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers had announced the signing of Pakistan all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan for the eleventh edition of the league.

Sydney Sixers took to Twitter to announce the signing of the Pakistani star spinner, who has also performed well with the bat for Pakistan recently.

“We’ve signed Pakistani star spinner Shadab Khan for the remainder of #BBL11,” tweeted Sydney Sixers.

Web Desk

