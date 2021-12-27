Afridi shares special message for Karachi’s cricket lovers

Former Pakistan captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi has a special message for the people of Karachi: do enjoy the rain but also, stay safe.

Shahid Afridi is not one to let the rainy weather go to waste. The fiery batsman took to Instagram Monday to post pictures on Instagram in which he can be seen enjoying the weather.

In one of the pictures, Afridi can be seen enjoying the cloudy view with a tea mug in his hand. In another picture, he can be seen driving around the city with his daughter in the car beside him.

“Karachi walon!!! Weather enjoy karo aur safe raho,” he wrote.