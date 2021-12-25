World

Pope calls for humility in Christmas Eve mass

By AFP
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - DECEMBER 24: Pope Francis leads the Christmas at St. Peter's Basilica, on December 24, 2021 in Vatican City, Vatican. The late night mass has been scheduled earlier, as part of Covid-19 regulations to curb infections. At the Mass during the Night for the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord, Pope Francis reflected on how God comes into the world in littleness, as a tiny infant, drawing near to us to touch our hearts. The Pope celebrated the Mass in St. Peter's Basilica with a smaller congregation on hand in respect for health-safety rules. (Photo by Eric Vandeville/Vatican Pool - Corbis/Getty Images)

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis Friday called on the faithful to value the “little things in life” and show solidarity with the poor in his Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Some 2,000 members of the public and 200 religious figures attended, wearing face masks and respecting social distancing as part of measures against the coronavirus, the Vatican’s press office said.

Those who had not managed to grab a ticket watched on huge screens outside St Peter’s Basilica.

The 85-year-old Argentinian pontiff recalled the shepherds in the tale of the nativity, who lived modestly and were witness to the birth of Jesus.

“That is where Jesus is born: close to them, close to the forgotten ones of the peripheries. He comes where human dignity is put to the test.”

He called for people to seek out “littleness” — in “our daily lives, the things we do each day at home, in our families, at school and in the workplace”.

“Jesus asks us to rediscover and value the little things in life,” he said.

Francis, formerly the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Mario Bergoglio, called for more solidarity with those living in poverty.

“On this night of love, may we have only one fear: that of offending God’s love, hurting him by despising the poor with our indifference,” he said.

It was the second such Christmas Eve mass during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, barely some 200 people — mostly Vatican employees — attended.

AFP

