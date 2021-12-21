NATIONAL

Damaged undersea internet cable causes service disruption

By Staff Report
TO GO WITH 'Pakistan-Economy-Internet-Commerce' FOCUS by Masroor GILANI This photograph taken on November 19, 2015 shows Pakistani employees of online marketplace company Kaymu at work in Karachi. Women are seeing the benefits, but e-commerce presents potentially an even greater opportunity for young people in a country where roughly two thirds of the population -- of around 200 million -- are estimated to be under the age of 30. A recent economic survey by the finance ministry singled out the challenges facing youth in Pakistan, including "limited job search expertise, a mismatch between education, aspirations and employers' requirements and a lack of mobility, among other factors". AFP PHOTO / ASIF HASSAN / AFP / ASIF HASSAN (Photo credit should read ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: A cut to an optical fibre submarine communications cable system carrying telecommunications between South East Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe has slowed internet services in Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said.

The error in SEA-ME-WE 4 line affected the internet speed in Pakistan by 1 TB at least.

The regulator has begun work to shift internet traffic to other cables. The error is expected to slow down the service during peak work hours.

The repair work will be completed in January, reports citing people familiar with the development said.

South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.

Staff Report

