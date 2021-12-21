Imran urged to ‘look around’ for people maximising wealth while in office

ISLAMABAD: A ruling MP has criticised the prime minister for what he claimed was overlooking the people around him involved in accumulating dirty money.

Urging Imran Khan to “open his eyes”, Noor Alam Khan, a member of the House from NA-27 (Peshawar-I), Tuesday said he “should look at the people on his right and left to confirm about their assets and how they multiplied their wealth while in office”.

“If the prime minister closes his eyes, it will not set the affairs in order. He will have to solve the problems of inflation, power outages and gas shortage,” Khan told host Shahzeb Khanzada on his programme Aaj Shazeb Khanzada Kay Sath.

He termed the upset faced by the ruling party in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “public reaction to the continued load-shedding and gas crisis” in the province.

Blaming his own government for the claimed scarcity of gas and electricity, Khan underscored the need for accountability of those who created these crises.