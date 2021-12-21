NATIONAL

Imran urged to ‘look around’ for people maximising wealth while in office

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A ruling MP has criticised the prime minister for what he claimed was overlooking the people around him involved in accumulating dirty money.

Urging Imran Khan to “open his eyes”, Noor Alam Khan, a member of the House from NA-27 (Peshawar-I), Tuesday said he “should look at the people on his right and left to confirm about their assets and how they multiplied their wealth while in office”.

“If the prime minister closes his eyes, it will not set the affairs in order. He will have to solve the problems of inflation, power outages and gas shortage,” Khan told host Shahzeb Khanzada on his programme Aaj Shazeb Khanzada Kay Sath.

He termed the upset faced by the ruling party in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “public reaction to the continued load-shedding and gas crisis” in the province.

Blaming his own government for the claimed scarcity of gas and electricity, Khan underscored the need for accountability of those who created these crises.

Previous articleDamaged undersea internet cable causes service disruption
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Damaged undersea internet cable causes service disruption

KARACHI: A cut to an optical fibre submarine communications cable system carrying telecommunications between South East Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar gets two months to take Senate oath as SC bins disqualification request

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition against former finance minister Ishaq Dar seeking his disqualification from the Senate on account of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to ‘personally oversee’ campaign in second phase after KP elections upset

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) faced an upset on multiple seats in the first phase of local government elections in...
Read more
NATIONAL

China blocks UN resolution on exemptions to Afghanistan sanctions

NEW YORK: China, backed by Russia, blocked a US draft resolution Monday in the UN Security Council that would have provided a system for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP ready to take reins if PTI sent packing: Zardari

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has criticised the federal government and said that repeated ‘experiments’ have thrown the country into turmoil. Talking...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to challenge Peshawar mayor election results after losing to rival JUI-F

PTI has decided to challenge the results of Peshawar mayor election after losing to JUI-F with a wide margin. According to the unconfirmed and unofficial...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China blocks UN resolution on exemptions to Afghanistan sanctions

NEW YORK: China, backed by Russia, blocked a US draft resolution Monday in the UN Security Council that would have provided a system for...

Vaccine rules Russian out of Australian Open bid

New Zealand delays border re-opening over Omicron concerns

Epaper – December 21 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.