NATIONAL

KP LG polls: Opposition parties lead in PTI-ruled KP

By News Desk

The candidates of the opposition parties managed to defeat the ruling party nominees in most areas, including the provincial capital of KP. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has faced a setback in the local government elections held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Monday.

The elections were held in 17 districts, comprising 64 tehsils, on a party-basis as per the ruling of the courts. Out of 64 tehsils, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is leading on 18 tehsil chairperson seats, whereas the PTI is trailing behind with 14 seats.

It is pertinent to note that the local bodies elections were held for the first time after the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into the province in 2017.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islehat managed to grab two seats each.

The Awami National Party (ANP) also managed to win nine seats. Independent candidates have bagged nine tehsil chairperson seats as well, the results suggested.

In Peshawar, the PTI also lost the mayor seat to the JUI-F with a wide margin. JUI-F’s Zubair Ali secured 63,388 votes whereas PTI’s Rizwan Bangash secured 50,659 votes.

Out of seven tehsils in Peshawar, the PTI could only win one seat, while the JUI-F and ANP grabbed three and two seats, respectively.

In Bannu, the PTI candidate is in the lead on the mayoral seat. It has also secured the tehsil chairperson slots in Buner, Kagara, Daggar, Gambat and Rustam.

In Mardan, the PTI was wiped out; the JUI-F secured victory in three tehsils and the ANP came in first in two tehsils.

In Lakki Marwat’s tehsil Nowrang, JI candidate Haji Aziz got over 17,000 votes to secure the seat for his party.

In Charsada, JUI-F’s Hamza Asif secured over 33,000 votes to win the tehsil chairperson slot in Shabqadar. In Tank, the JUI-F secured a win in both tehsils.

 

Previous article19-year-old Huraira becomes second-youngest Pakistani with first-class triple ton
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia in media sharing tie-up

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with the various delegates on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Analysis: India intensifies regional engagements to regain space

LONDON: After an initial shock and wait and watch policy after the Taliban took over Kabul in August, India is calibrating to regain space...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB opposes acquittal of Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday opposed the petition filed by Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz seeking acquittal in the Ramzan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin elected to Senate on KP seat

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin was elected senator on a general seat for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a by-election Monday. The election...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs27 million financial relief on Punjab ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, financial relief valuing Rs27.85 million has been provided to applicants from several...
Read more
NATIONAL

New local government law challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government Ordinance, 2021, adopted earlier this month was challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday. Sialkot District Council Chairperson...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Cricket South Africa to investigate Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher over...

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday that it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher...

Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape of teenage girl

Saudi Arabia plans airport takeovers and privatisations: media

Lira plunges again after Erdogan rules out higher rates

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.