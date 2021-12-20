Sports

19-year-old Huraira becomes second-youngest Pakistani with first-class triple ton

By News Desk

Pakistan witnesses new batting talent in 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira, who became the second-youngest Pakistani after Javed Miandad to score a first-class triple century on Monday.

The Sialkot-born top-order batter, who is also former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik’s nephew, reached this milestone on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match where Northern is playing against Balochistan.

Huraira achieved this feat in his maiden first-class season. He had scored two centuries before this landmark performance.

The triple century by Huraira came in only 327 deliveries making it one of the quickest first-class triple centuries.

The Pakistani youngster is the ninth teenager in the world to smash a triple ton first-class cricket and the second Pakistani after Javed Miandad to score a triple century at 17.

It is pertinent to note that Huraira is also the eighth youngest batter, overall, to achieve this feat.

Previous articleLahore Qalandars announces Shaheen Afridi as the new captain
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Lahore Qalandars announces Shaheen Afridi as the new captain

Lahore Qalandars has announced Shaheen Afridi as the new captain of the side as he replaces Sohail Akhtar who led the Qalandars in the...
Read more
Sports

Cricket South Africa to investigate Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher over racism allegations

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday that it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher...
Read more
Sports

Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape of teenage girl

The Islamabad police have named Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah in a case for allegedly aiding in rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl, Geo...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

WELLINGTON/LAHORE: New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice next season, including once to compensate for abandoning their tour earlier this year, the cricket boards of...
Read more
Sports

Booker makes impact in return, Trail Blazers cool off Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES: Devin Booker scored 16 points in his return from a seven-game absence as the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rolled over the Charlotte Hornets...
Read more
Sports

Badminton: Chinese pair Chen/Jia wins world women’s doubles title

Chinese shuttlers Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan won the women's doubles title at the 2021 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Huelva, Spain...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape of teenage girl

The Islamabad police have named Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah in a case for allegedly aiding in rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl, Geo...

Saudi Arabia plans airport takeovers and privatisations: media

Lira plunges again after Erdogan rules out higher rates

Death toll in Philippines from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.