CTD arrest nine terrorists in Punjab

By Staff Report
A Pakistani policeman stands guard during the Friday prayer at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore on May 17, 2019, on the Muslim month of Ramadan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Nine terrorists were arrested in separate intelligence-based operations in Punjab, an official said on Sunday.

In a bid to avert terror activities, the personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted more than 40 operations in different districts of the province late Saturday and arrested nine militants, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mansoor ul-Haq Rana said.

The arrested militants belonged to the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State (IS) groups, said the official, adding the terrorists were planning to carry out terror activities.

Six terrorists were arrested during the operation in Lahore, according to the CTD, adding the accused have been shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

Separately, three militants were nabbed in two separate raids at their hideouts in Multan and Toba Tek Singh.

Police recovered a huge cache of explosives, weapons, detonators and sensitive material from their possession.

The arrested were also involved in collecting donations to finance terror activities in Punjab and distributing banned books among people and motivating them to join the militant organisations, according to police.

Staff Report

