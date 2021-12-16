Sapiens’ catastrophe – a grim picture of Sialkot 

Recently, a catastrophic incident at Sialkot where people have been encountering exceptionally heinous crimes for a decade has unfolded the wretched state of kindness and tolerance– the leading components of Islam. Nevertheless, some misconceptions which added fuel to the fire of the disastrous attack, regarding the sacred religion Islam, are found in society.

So much so, if anybody strives to see the past events of Sialkot and other cities of Pakistan he would find the absurd governance, poor law and order, and irrational illiteracy, particularly. on human rights are the integral part of Islamic doctrines and have been accentuated by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The primary question in the whole tragic incident of Sialkot lies in why all these people had forgotten the teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) regarding the dignity of man or humanity. The murder of one person is considered the murder of the entire humanity on earth; giving the lesson of equivalency to the people the Prophet (PBUH) created the essence of peace and devotion– moreover, strengthening human beings in all spheres Islam is known as a complete code of life.

Despite having sacred models, it is seen that humanity has touched catastrophic steps. Thus, doubtlessly, the Sialkot incident has portrayed a disgusting picture of mankind and indeed shown a savage and utter presentation of inhuman and inhumane approaches. However, doing away with this menace, firstly all of us need to understand the true essence of Islam.

Strengthening the whole, some suggestions are quite essential to a stable system– illiteracy must be taken seriously. If illiteracy prevails constantly such atrocities will also be mere spectacles and a state can face uncertainties ahead. The wrong interpretation of Islam is considered on the hit list to solve and to keep the country safe from these dangers. However, keeping in sight the Sialkot incident and other degraded activities one can easily label that Pakistan is facing a human catastrophe.

Talking over this dilemma, a massive disruption of sapiens’ catastrophe is observed, due to the dreadful scene of the debased human values which have intimidated the entire world from Muslims and Islam. God has created everything for a man and He loves everybody; He does not see a person’s creed, religion, or sect – even though He does not care about the sins of a person in a temporary world and procures everything for the same. The religion Islam is the first and last charter which includes all means to access God – similarly, it is read that Allah does not exist in Mosques; or other places of worship, but in people’s hearts. However, the world is beautiful with various objects – everything is representative of God, and being a true envoy of God the primary duty of everybody is to ensure peace, consensus, and unity which is the true message of Islam. But the problem is an unfair interpretation of Islam.

The inaccurate understanding of the religion Islam by some fundamentalist groups has pushed people towards the catastrophic edge. Priantha Kumara’s issue could be dealt with by some legislative institutions. The way his crime has been handled is not giving a rational approach of today’s people but fanaticism– which is disapproved by God and Hid Prophet (PBUH) is included and recognized as a feature of Islam. The problem exists when everyone talks about the causes of the incident– the circumstances and people are encountered to conclude the results. Nevertheless, who is responsible for the saddening occurrence.

Illiteracy is a widespread notion that paves way for these extremists who do not understand the causes of the happening. Illiteracy is a common issue to spread the wrong interpretation of Islam; which conveys an improper image of the sacred religion Islam. The risk of increasing ignorance and obliviousness among particularly fundamentalist and extremist people may disrupt the governance system of a state by spreading massacres. Common man’s approach regarding blasphemous cases always brings such horrible scenes to a large extent.

Nonetheless, these outrageous episodes happen as a result of various reasons otherwise illiteracy; however, illiteracy is the root cause of all these evils which are happening usually in contemporary society. Law and order is another substantial theme that contributes to settling such resentments but it needs a tough and decisive government to thrive in a country. Everyone should be a true follower of Islam and Hadis of Prophet Muhammad PBUH. A common man who does not know the rules of spiritual love will create disharmony among people by giving his surface knowledge and false interpretation of Islam. The government is supposed here to establish a formal acceptable ‘law and order’ regarding these sensitive issues, decided by religious scholars may play a vital role to prevent these crimes.

On the other hand, an inhuman attitude is shown by various fundamentals in different sects that have crowned the system with international sanctions. Furthermore, inhumane values converted Islam into Islamophobia in the Western world where people feel the threat from Muslims and the sacred religion Islam because of these deeds. Iternationally Pakistan faces embarrassment and humiliation due to increasing violence and terror incidents in different cities of Pakistan. Despite all, another crucial issue that can be encountered in the erupting turmoil and unrest is politics.

A political mafia can be encountered respectively; major political parties are always looking to dominate the public with their contradictory views, who are just wanting to fulfill their concerns at the back and always motivate these groups.

