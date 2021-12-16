NATIONAL

PPP leader meets Nawaz in London

By News Desk

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, former finance minister Ishaq Dar was also present in the meeting, which lasted over two hours.

“I can confirm that I met Nawaz Sharif in London,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

“I met Nawaz when he was in jail and I will meet him again. I am indebted to him and I will never forget that. I have a lot of respect for Nawaz Sharif and we have enjoyed this relationship for a long time. It’s beyond and above politics. We did discuss politics and everything else. I had also visited him when Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away.”

The report further said that a day after Mehmood met Nawaz, PPP leader Faryal Talpur also met him at his flat to discuss the political situation of Pakistan.

Mehmood is the chairman of the Tareen-owned JDW group.

