BRI to bring prosperity for world by generating global integration: FM

ISLAMABAD: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring prosperity for people across the world through generating global integration, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Addressing the Margalla Dialogue 2021 organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Tuesday, an Islamabad-based think tank, Qureshi said the BRI, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship project, utilises the economic geography and enhances the connectivity of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic pivot from geopolitics to geo-economics, the foreign minister said a country like Pakistan situated on the crossroad of South, Central and West Asia will remain accessible to all and reach out to all.

He said diplomacy needs a multi-faceted outlook to go beyond the traditional way in the 21st century and a post-Covid-19 world.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said there is a dire humanitarian crisis looming which has consequences not only for the people of Afghanistan but also the region and beyond.