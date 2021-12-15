NATIONAL

BRI to bring prosperity for world by generating global integration: FM

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring prosperity for people across the world through generating global integration, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Addressing the Margalla Dialogue 2021 organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Tuesday, an Islamabad-based think tank, Qureshi said the BRI, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship project, utilises the economic geography and enhances the connectivity of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic pivot from geopolitics to geo-economics, the foreign minister said a country like Pakistan situated on the crossroad of South, Central and West Asia will remain accessible to all and reach out to all.

He said diplomacy needs a multi-faceted outlook to go beyond the traditional way in the 21st century and a post-Covid-19 world.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said there is a dire humanitarian crisis looming which has consequences not only for the people of Afghanistan but also the region and beyond.

Previous articleSaudi Arabia ready to normalise ties with Israel based on Arab initiative
Next articleWinter holidays postponed to January: report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Occupied state land retrieved on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, the district administration vacated from illegal occupants the government quarters of Jinnah...
Read more
NATIONAL

Special-needs kids need inclusive environment: first lady

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi on Wednesday said children with neuromuscular problems required utmost care of the society, in addition to an inclusive environment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Economic recovery from Covid-19, achieving SDGs priority: Akram

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, said the priority for developing countries was to recover from the negative impact...
Read more
NATIONAL

New US ambassador advocates ‘strong trade ties’

WASHINGTON: Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Blome said Washington sought to build strong economic and trade ties with Islamabad which would be in the United...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 370 new cases, 4 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 370 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. The number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

New twist as forensic of ‘leaked audio’ of Nisar finds clip doctored

ISLAMABAD: The controversy surrounding the purported audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar took a new turn after a channel conducted a forensic analysis...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 370 new cases, 4 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 370 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. The number of...

New twist as forensic of ‘leaked audio’ of Nisar finds clip doctored

OGRA recommends Rs8-10 reduction in fuel prices

Winter holidays postponed to January: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.