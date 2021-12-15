NATIONAL

Winter holidays postponed to January: report

By Staff Report
A man drops his children to a school in Islamabad on June 7, 2021, as the government reopened educational institutes after remaining closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday decided to shift the annual winter holidays in educational institutions to January from December, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The winter break is aimed to fall on the coldest days of the year but since 2017, the colder period has started to come much later — starting late December — as the weather grows more unpredictable across Pakistan as a result of climate change.

The meeting was held primarily because the government had sought to defer the holidays to complete the vaccination drive.

A meeting of the federal body was also held Tuesday wherein federal and provincial education secretaries discussed, among other matters, the shifting of winter vacations to January.

The Sindh government Monday announced the winter holidays in educational institutions from December 20 to January 3. But a handout from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said “a final decision will be taken at tomorrow’s [Wednesday’s] NCOC meeting”.

Today’s decision was “backed by all provinces”, the report said.

“The decision was taken in line with the recommendations forwarded during the inter-provincial education ministers conference,” it added.

The NCOC also decided to continue the vaccination drive in educational institutions, and added that institutions will remain closed beyond the date in snowfall-hit towns.

Participants of the said meeting also discussed full enforcement of political map in provincial educational setup.

Educational institutions have already been using the latest map which was introduced by the federal government in July last year.

“But, the [meeting] will discuss if the political map is completely enforced in all provincial educational setups,” an official from the ministry told the media earlier this week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan who introduced the map at a ceremony pointed out it reflected the national aspiration and supported a principled stance on the Kashmir dispute.

The new map was made public a day before Pakistan observed the first anniversary of the annexation of India-occupied Kashmir.

Previous articleBRI to bring prosperity for world by generating global integration: FM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

BRI to bring prosperity for world by generating global integration: FM

ISLAMABAD: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring prosperity for people across the world through generating global integration, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi...
Read more
Top Headlines

Omicron fastest-spreading Covid variant yet, ‘probably’ in most countries: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act as drug maker Pfizer said...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC to decide about schools’ winter holidays tomorrow

The federal and provincial education ministries have deliberated on the proposal regarding the rescheduling of winter vacations in educational institutions from December to January,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ranatunga urges PM Imran Khan to teach ‘misguided’ individuals to respect everyone

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan cricketing great Arjuna Ranatunga has has expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan "will be able to teach the few misguided...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui’s case till January

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday told the former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's counsel that he must prove whatever the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Technological advancement increased significance of information manifold: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that rapid advancement and spread of technology has increased the importance of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Taliban blamed for at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

GENEVA: The UN has said there are "credible allegations" of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August,...

Former Australia batsman Slater charged with breaching restraining order: ABC

Omicron fastest-spreading Covid variant yet, ‘probably’ in most countries: WHO

Epaper – December 15 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.