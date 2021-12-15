NATIONAL

OGRA recommends Rs8-10 reduction in fuel prices

By Staff Report
Petrol station workers wearing facemasks wait for customers at a next to a petrol pump during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday proposed a reduction of Rs8-10 a litre in prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days.

The regulator has prepared three proposals suggesting the same, a report said, citing sources.

Petrol was one of the main drivers of inflation after it rose to an average of Rs145.82 a litre in November. The November price is the highest recorded.

The update comes as oil futures prices dropped toward $73 a barrel on Tuesday on worries that rising coronavirus cases around the world could reduce crude demand as new doubts emerged about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant.

Late Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the Omicron variant was spreading at an “unprecedented” rate, prompting markets to edge lower.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on January 4 to decide on their output policy.

In Pakistan, an increase in levy tax will reduce the prices by up to Rs4 per litre while in case of doubling of tax, prices will remain unchanged.

The report said the government has purchased oil between $68 to $74 a barrel from the international market in the last two weeks and the relief is on the cards.

The new prices for the next 15 days are expected to be announced later today after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan on December 1 rejected an OGRA proposal to further increase the prices and maintained the same for the next 15 days.

Pakistan has been grappling with high inflation that is particularly hitting the poor and middle classes and conditions under a financing facility agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lift government revenues by increasing levies.

Previous articleWinter holidays postponed to January: report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Winter holidays postponed to January: report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday decided to shift the annual winter holidays in educational institutions to January...
Read more
NATIONAL

BRI to bring prosperity for world by generating global integration: FM

ISLAMABAD: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring prosperity for people across the world through generating global integration, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi...
Read more
Top Headlines

Omicron fastest-spreading Covid variant yet, ‘probably’ in most countries: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act as drug maker Pfizer said...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC to decide about schools’ winter holidays tomorrow

The federal and provincial education ministries have deliberated on the proposal regarding the rescheduling of winter vacations in educational institutions from December to January,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ranatunga urges PM Imran Khan to teach ‘misguided’ individuals to respect everyone

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan cricketing great Arjuna Ranatunga has has expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan "will be able to teach the few misguided...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui’s case till January

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday told the former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's counsel that he must prove whatever the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US surpasses 800,000 coronavirus deaths as fifth wave takes hold

WASHINGTON: The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, crossed 800,000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins...

Taliban blamed for at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

Former Australia batsman Slater charged with breaching restraining order: ABC

Omicron fastest-spreading Covid variant yet, ‘probably’ in most countries: WHO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.