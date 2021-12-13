Sports

DFA Chitral crowned Super Champion of Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021

By Web Desk

PESHAWAR: Two formidable footballing sides, DFA Chitral and Muslim Club Chaman, clashed for glory at a jam-packed Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar in the Super Final of Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021.

DFA Chitral defeated Muslim Club Chaman to clinch the title. DFA Chitral and Muslim Club Chaman had earlier emerged as champions of their respective regions in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Balochistan legs of the tournament.

The super final match was played under floodlights, a day after the final of Khyber Pakhtunkwa leg of the tournament where an experienced Chitral team downed Mardan to clinch victory and to qualify for the grand finale against Muslim Club Chaman.

The two sides enjoyed extensive national and international experience and were powered by extremely talented footballers.

Owing to the gigantic support base in Peshawar, DFA Chitral enjoyed a near home-ground advantage, which coupled with its effective strategy and cohesive game plan, gave it early dominance over Muslim Club Chaman.

Chitral’s player Yousaf masterfully tackled a long range assist from fellow player Muhammad Rasul to send the ball into Muslim Club’s goalpost in the 11th minute. Muhammad Rasul returned to capitalize on Ziaul Islam’s assist to score another goal in the 24th minute to solidify his team’s grip on the match.

Muslim Club Chaman seemed to have found its rhythm towards the end of the first half where it launched a couple of well-coordinated attacks on their opponent but failed to get past Chitral’s unassailable defenses. The team then got a golden chance in form of a penalty in the 74th minute but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

DFA Chitral dominated the match through maximum possession of the ball and continuous coordinated attacks, besides successfully preventing Muslim Club Chaman from orchestrating a comeback in the match.

The strategy worked out for Chitral, which lifted up the gleaming Super Champions trophy in front of the overjoyed crowd present to cheer for the team.

Head of Public Relations Ufone, Mr. Amir Pasha distributed cash prizes amongst the teams and handed over the Super Champions trophy to the winning team. DFA Chitral’s players and supporters celebrated their victory by dancing euphorically to traditional tunes.

The Super Final marked the end of the Ufone 4G Football Cup tournament that featured 140 teams and more than 2 thousand players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The tournament organized by Pakistani telecom company Ufone aimed to bring positive entertainment to people, nurture local footballing talent and provide an effective platform for youth development in the country

Previous articleEto’o elected Cameroon FA president
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Eto’o elected Cameroon FA president

YAOUNDE: Samuel Eto'o said on Saturday his election as president of the Cameroon Football Federation, announced earlier in the day, was "one of the proudest...
Read more
Sports

Rohit hopes to end India’s world title drought

NEW DELHI: India's new limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma said he hopes to win a world title for the cricket-crazy nation, an achievement that eluded...
Read more
Sports

EU hesitates over possible Olympic boycott in China

BRUSSELS: France and the Netherlands are seeking to find a common European Union approach over a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games in...
Read more
Sports

PCB appoints finance guru as CEO

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief financial officer (CFO) Faisal Hasnain as its new chief...
Read more
Sports

PSL Draft 2022: Franchises pick players for seventh edition of PSL

Franchises for PSL 7 are making their picks to make the best possible combinations for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
Read more
Sports

DFA Chitral bags Ufone 4G Football Cup KP in sensational fixture

PESHAWAR: DFA Chitral has clinched the title of Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkwa by downing DFA Mardan in the Final match at a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.