Diet for radiant skin

Skin is the organ with the largest contact area between the human body and the external environment and is a barrier that separates the human body from the environment. It not only protects the body from external environmental damage and avoids water loss from the body, but also has a certain cosmetic effect. Diet primarily impacts the levels of varying hormones in the body, and hormones regulate many of the natural processes that occur within the body. This means the overall health and appearance of the skin are, closely related to hormone fluctuations that are influenced by diet.

Research on the best foods for healthy skin is limited. Still, antioxidant-rich foods seem to have a protective effect on the skin. Consider these skin-friendly foods: Carrots, apricots, and other yellow and orange fruits and vegetables, spinach and other green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, berries, beans, peas and lentils, salmon, mackerel and other fatty fish and nuts are good for healthy skin.

Tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C and all of the major carotenoids, especially lycopene. These carotenoids protect your skin from sun damage and may help prevent wrinkling. Soy contains isoflavones, which have been shown to improve wrinkles, collagen, skin elasticity, and skin dryness, as well as protect your skin from UV damage. Dark chocolate has cocoa that contains antioxidants that may protect your skin against sunburn. These antioxidants may also improve wrinkles.

RIMSHA ARSHAD

Gojra