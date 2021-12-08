Opinion

Diet for radiant skin

By Editor's Mail

Skin is the organ with the largest contact area between the human body and the external environment and is a barrier that separates the human body from the environment. It not only protects the body from external environmental damage and avoids water loss from the body, but also has a certain cosmetic effect. Diet primarily impacts the levels of varying hormones in the body, and hormones regulate many of the natural processes that occur within the body. This means the overall health and appearance of the skin are, closely related to hormone fluctuations that are influenced by diet.

Research on the best foods for healthy skin is limited. Still, antioxidant-rich foods seem to have a protective effect on the skin. Consider these skin-friendly foods: Carrots, apricots, and other yellow and orange fruits and vegetables, spinach and other green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, berries, beans, peas and lentils, salmon, mackerel and other fatty fish and nuts are good for healthy skin.

Tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C and all of the major carotenoids, especially lycopene. These carotenoids protect your skin from sun damage and may help prevent wrinkling. Soy contains isoflavones, which have been shown to improve wrinkles, collagen, skin elasticity, and skin dryness, as well as protect your skin from UV damage. Dark chocolate has cocoa that contains antioxidants that may protect your skin against sunburn. These antioxidants may also improve wrinkles.

RIMSHA ARSHAD

Gojra

Previous articlePolitical maturity needed
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Political maturity needed

Can you say that our political leaders receive more appreciation or accusations from the people who elect them for seats of higher authorities? If...
Read more
Editorials

Holding a mirror up to the PTI government

The PTI government’s narrative about rising prices, increasing unemployment and endemic corruption under its watch has been rejected by the majority of the people...
Read more
Editorials

Faisalabad outrage

The stripping and parading of two women in Faisalabad reflects many things, none of them complimentary, about Pakistani society. Coming hard on the heels...
Read more
Comment

The inhuman incident of Sialkot

There are moments in the histories of nations when they stop, look back at the past and reflect. These moments have the capacity to...
Read more
Comment

A Great Day for Arab Americans & Palestine

Washington Watch This past week, on November 29, the City of Philadelphia officially celebrated the "International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People." Philadelphia's mayor,...
Read more
Comment

Influencing child behaviour

Understanding and manipulating the behaviour of children forms an important part of the child rearing and learning process. Parents, if they are not able...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CM Murad says there may have been an alternative to demolition...

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, while speaking to the media about the regularisation of illegal structures in Sindh after the Supreme Court's orders for...

PTI-led govt will complete its term, stresses Sheikh Rasheed

Shehbaz criticizes PTI govt’s ‘anti-poor policies’

No party can make govt in next elections without TLP’s support: Saad Rizvi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.