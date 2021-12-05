NATIONAL

Cotton production in Punjab increased by 40 pc during current year, says Gardezi

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that cotton production in Punjab has increased by 40 percent during the current financial year as compared to last year.

He said that Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released cotton production data, according to which the country’s total production of Cotton has recorded an increase of 54.22 percent in the current season as compared to the previous season.

71,68,118 bales of cotton this year till December 01, whereas in the same period last year, 46,48,118 bales of cotton came to the factories.

He said that cotton in Punjab province has come in 36 lakh 79 thousand sixteen bales whereas last year 26 lakh 34 thousand 487 bales came in cotton factories.

Thus, the growth rate of Punjab province has recorded to increase in cotton production 39.65 percent during current year. Welcoming the increase in cotton production, Provincial Minister said that the farmers are happy with the increase in cotton production as compared to last three years.

The increase in cotton production was due to the farmer friendly policies of Government, the staff of the agriculture department and farmers burnt their midnight oil to get this increase in cotton production this year, he added.

Previous article‘US exit from Afghanistan creates space for Pakistan-Turkey leadership in region’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘US exit from Afghanistan creates space for Pakistan-Turkey leadership in region’

ISTANBUL: The exit of the US from Afghanistan has created space for the leadership role of Pakistan and Turkey in the region, a scholar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Process begins to appoint new NAB boss

ISLAMABAD: The process to appoint a new chairman for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will begin Monday. The tenure of incumbent chairman retired Justice Javed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government to reopen historic Lahore temple

LAHORE: The government has announced to reopen the famous Jain Temple after its reconstruction and renovation. The temple stood tall in all its glory and...
Read more
NATIONAL

In Indian cities, Muslim prayers and meaty snacks squeezed out

NEW DELHI: Friday afternoons are a time for communal prayer for Muslims in the northern Indian city of Gurugram, who over the years had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six more held in grisly murder of Sri Lanka national

LAHORE: The police identified and arrested Sunday six additional suspects believed to have masterminded the killing of a foreign manager of a local business...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to inaugurate Green Line bus service on December 10: minister

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the long-delayed Green Line bus rapid transit system (BRTS) on December 10, Minister for Planning and Development Asad...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

In Indian cities, Muslim prayers and meaty snacks squeezed out

NEW DELHI: Friday afternoons are a time for communal prayer for Muslims in the northern Indian city of Gurugram, who over the years had...

Six more held in grisly murder of Sri Lanka national

13 civilians killed by security forces in India’s northeast

Head gets the nod as Australia confirm XI for first Ashes Test

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.