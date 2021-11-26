World

Death toll in Russian mine tragedy jumps past 50

By Reuters

A gas leak in a Siberian coal mine killed at least 52 people on Thursday, Russian news agencies said, including six rescuers who were sent down to try to bring out dozens of men in what was one of Russia’s worst mining disasters since Soviet times.

The regional Investigative Committee said three people, including the director of the Listvyazhnaya mine and his deputy, had been arrested on suspicion of violating industrial safety rules.

It said miners had suffocated when a ventilation shaft became filled with gas. State television said prosecutors believed there had been a methane explosion.

The dead comprised 11 miners already confirmed killed, 35 who had been reported missing, and the six rescue workers.

Dozens of people were treated in a hospital, at least some of them for smoke inhalation. Four were in critical condition.

The coal-producing region of Kemerovo, roughly 3,500 kilometres east of Moscow, has suffered fatal mining accidents for years.

The Listvyazhnaya mine is part of SDS-Holding, owned by the privately held Siberian Business Union. The owner had no immediate comment.

Some 285 people were inside the mine when smoke spread through the ventilation shaft, the Emergencies Ministry said. Authorities said 239 had made it to the surface.

President Vladimir Putin said he had spoken with the governor and emergency officials, and the Kremlin said he had ordered the emergencies minister to fly to the region to help.

Kemerovo declared three days of mourning.

In 2007, the region was the site of the worst mining accident since the collapse of the Soviet Union when an explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine claimed the lives of more than 100 people. In 2010, explosions at the region’s Raspadskaya mine killed more than 90 people.

Previous articleEurope, Asia tighten borders against Covid variant as WHO urges caution
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Europe, Asia tighten borders against Covid variant as WHO urges caution

LONDON: Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU and Britain among those...
Read more
World

Gaddafi’s son disqualified as presidential candidate by Libya election commission

Libya's top electoral body said on Wednesday that the son and one-time heir apparent of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi is disqualified from...
Read more
World

UAE general, accused of torture, elected as Interpol president

An Emirati general accused of torture was elected president of Interpol on Thursday, despite the concerns of human rights organisations who fear the agency...
Read more
World

Afghan Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

More than 1,000 Afghan Shia Hazaras pledged their support on Thursday to the country's new Taliban rulers, insisting that the "dark period" of previous...
Read more
World

Russian mining accident kills 11, rescue effort halted over explosion risk

MOSCOW: At least 11 miners died in a coal mining accident in Russia's Siberia on Thursday and an operation to rescue dozens more people...
Read more
World

35 killed in clashes in Sudan’s restive Darfur: officials

KHARTOUM: At least 35 people have been killed in days of fighting between herders in Sudan's western Darfur region with more than a thousand...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pat Cummins named Australia Test captain as Ashes beckon

SYDNEY: Australia named paceman Pat Cummins as their Test cricket captain and Steve Smith as vice-captain Friday after a sexting scandal led Tim Paine...

Liton, Mushfiqur rescue Bangladesh after top-order collapse

Epaper – November 26 LHR 2021

Epaper – November 26 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.