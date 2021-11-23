Sports

Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Pakistan Test

By AFP
Pakistan's and Bangladesh's cricketers greet each other after Pakistan's victory at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

DHAKA: Bangladesh called up uncapped batsman Mahmudul Hasan and pace bowler Rejaur Rahman in their squad for the opening Test of a two-match series against Pakistan, starting on November 26 in Chittagong.

Under-19 World Cup winner Mahmudul, 21, was handed a spot in the Test squad on the back of a promising start to his first-class career which includes back-to-back hundreds in the last two rounds of the National Cricket League, said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Minhajul said 22-year-old fast bowler Rejaur, who has represented the BCB High Performance and Emerging Teams, also got the call for his strong showing in first-class cricket, where he has taken 33 wickets in 10 matches.

“It is still early days for him but Mahmudul has showed good temperament for the longer version. He is also an in-form batsman,” Minhajul said in a BCB statement.

“With injury concerns to Taskin (Ahmed) and Shoriful (Islam), we needed to keep our pace bowling options open and Raja (Rejaur) got the nod,” he added.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also included in the squad but will have his fitness assessed following a hamstring injury before being considered for the first Test, Minhajul said.

The second Test will start in Dhaka on December 4.

“We will obviously have to wait to see if Shakib makes it for the first Test but these players have been the most consistent performers for us in Tests and their presence can make a difference.”

Pakistan won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.

Squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (subject to fitness)

AFP

