LG system crucial for redressal of public issues: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday termed the role of local body representatives crucial for immediate resolution of public problems.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at Bilawal House, in which, he was briefed by the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers on the local government system, said a news release issued here by the PPP Secretariat.

Bilawal was briefed that working on a new system for local bodies was under process, which would lead to further expansion of the powers for local government representatives.

Besides PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP Chairman Political Secretary Jamil Soomro, provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah and advisors to the chief ministers Sindh Manzoor Hussain Wasan and Murtaza Wahab, member of provincial assembly Sohail Anwar Siyal, former provincial minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Shiraz Rajpar were also present in the meeting.