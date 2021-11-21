Opinion

Opposition’s Senate debacle

And the Trojan Horse

By Editorial
17
0

Only days earlier there was talk in the opposition circles to move a no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The idea was based on the fact that the Opposition enjoyed a majority in the upper House. That Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected leader of the Opposition in the Senate with the help of the Dilawar Khan group led the PPP to claim that it was an independent group which was now supporting the PPP and not the government. It was forgotten that those who had sent the Dilawar group to help the PPP to create a rift in PDM could easily recall it. Had the Dilawar group not voted against the opposition, the government could not have succeeded.

The government defeated the opposition in Senate by passing four important bills, including the National Accountability Amendment Bill 2021 and the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021. Despite the opposition’s outcry, the treasury benches also managed to have the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 passed during the Senate session.

- Advertisement -

The belief in the opposition enjoying majority was so strong that nearly a dozen opposition Senators left the House toward the tailend of the proceedings, some avowedly to offer their Friday prayers. Taking advantage of the absence of so many opposition Senators, the government introduced two bills on a supplementary agenda.

A better management of the Senate session, particularly by ensuring the presence of its members till the end of the sitting, could have provided some relief to the opposition. The opposition needs to close its ranks instead of indulging in mutual recrimination in days to come.

Previous articlePrecarious economic condition
Next articleThe mafias and their wickedness
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Iran Turkey Cooperation Road Map can make Caucasian Region a Trade Hub

Relations between Iran and Turkey gor from cold to warm amd back from time to time, even tracing back to Ottoman Empire and Iran’s...
Read more
Comment

The mafias and their wickedness

“Democracy is not simply a licence to indulge individual whims and proclivities. It is also holding oneself accountable to some reasonable degree for the...
Read more
Editorials

Precarious economic condition

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) hiking up the discount rate by a significant 150 basis points to 8.75% in its latest monetary policy...
Read more
Comment

Reasons behind caste-based reservation in India

In today’s India the programme of affirmative action or reservation based on caste criteria has been set on different dimensions and practical experiences as...
Read more
Comment

Unanswered questions about India’s Rafale deal 

A French portal Mediapart has alleged that its investigation has revealed that Dassault Aviation paid kickbacks amounting to at least €7.5 million to an...
Read more
Comment

Foreign assistance for development

Every country, particularly the developing countries like Pakistan, need foreign assistance in one or other form for its development and accelerating pace of economic...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The mafias and their wickedness

“Democracy is not simply a licence to indulge individual whims and proclivities. It is also holding oneself accountable to some reasonable degree for the...

Opposition’s Senate debacle

Precarious economic condition

EVMs to help getting rid of rigging forever: FM Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.