Nazim Jokhio murder: Brother withdraws complaint against MNA Jam Abdul Karim

By Agencies

KARACHI: In a surprising development in the Nazim Jokhio murder case, the petitioner of the deceased, Afzal Jokhio, has withdrawn his complaint against PPP MPA Jam Awais’s elder brother, MNA Jam Abdul Karim.

MNA Abdul Karim was nominated as a suspect in the case on November 9 and acquired protective bail from the Balochistan High Court on November 12.

The development, on Thursday, came as Afzal Jokhio, the brother of deceased Nazim Jokhio, recorded his statement during a hearing in the court of the Malir judicial magistrate.

At the outset of the hearing, six arrested suspects, including prime suspect Jam Awais were presented before the court.

Inspector Siraj Lashari informed the court that the investigation was handed over to him yesterday and the former investigation officer (IO) Mujtaba Bajwa will no longer handle the case.

The new IO, Lashari, then moved a plea seeking a 14-day extension in the physical remand of the arrested suspects.

He said that the post-mortem report of the deceased hasn’t been received yet.

On November 9, the police had told the court that besides three suspects — PPP MPA Jam Owais, Haider, and Meher Ali — who have been arrested, an additional 11 people have been nominated in the case.

They added that the prime suspect PPP MPA Jam Owais’ older brother, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, is also among those to have been nominated.

Agencies

Matthew Hayden posts a cordial message in Urdu for Men in Green

