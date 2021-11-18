NATIONAL

NA-133 by-election: ECP asks Punjab govt for deployment of Rangers

By News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought deployment of Rangers for the NA-133 by-election, scheduled to take place on December 5, a news outlet reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the provincial election commission has submitted a formal application to the Punjab home department in this regard but the latter has not responded to the former so far.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed at the polling stations to monitor the polling process while the provincial election commission will finalise the poling scheme by November 20.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers was completed on October 30.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who had died of heart complications on October 11.

News Desk

