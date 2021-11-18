NATIONAL

Fazl jeers at establishment, bureaucracy for ‘controlling electoral results’

By News Desk

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday criticised the country’s establishment and bureaucracy for allegedly controlling electoral results.

While addressing an Ulema convention here, the JUI-F chief stated that when elections arrive, our country’s system, bureaucracy and establishment keep control of electoral results in their hands so the Western world can be told not to worry about religious people.

“[That] they have at most 12-14 seats and they don’t have support among Pakistan’s people,” he alleged, adding that for the above reason, “they (bureaucracy and the establishment) carry out rigging”.

“This time we have taken notice of this. We always knew about this but this time we took notice [of that rigging]. [We] took such notice that the JUI carried out ’14 million marches’ in all the country and then lastly did the ‘Azadi March’.

“The participation of the public in hundreds and thousands [in our marches] sent the world this message that the establishment gives wrong reporting to you by doing rigging. This is the real power of the JUI,” Rehman said.

Fazl called July 25, 2018, as a “black day” when, according to him, the general elections were rigged. “Yesterday was [also] a ‘black day’ of Pakistan’s history on November 17 when [33] bills were passed in the parliament within an hour with rowdiness [and] shamelessness,” he added.

“The criminal standing behind the incident [of rigging] of that time (2018) is the same one standing behind this incident (bulldozing of amendments in the joint parliament session).”

He stated that the movements for the supremacy of democracy were being launched since the time of General Ziaul Haq. “But why aren’t we getting results? Because despite that, the grip of non-democratic forces over us continues to get stronger,” Rehman said.

Fazl further noted that one day, “the real root of the problem” would have to be considered and then with “great bravery we will have to decide if the rule is in their hands and our rule is on their mercy then we don’t want power from their hands”.

“First we will fight for our country’s freedom. When the country is freed and democracy completed,” then any resulting arrival to power would be acceptable, Rehman said.

He questioned what kind of “joke” was being played with the country, Constitution, democracy and parliament.

“Do you think it will be easy for you to do whatever you want? Even if the entire opposition submits before you, the JUI will proudly challenge this corruption.”

Rehman said the country was no one’s property and would be run according to “our will [and] the Constitution”.

It is pertinent to note that on Wednesday (yesterday), the government had managed to bulldoze amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, in the joint session of parliament, thereby allowing the use of electronic voting machines and granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Rejecting the legislation, Rehman had called upon institutions to “stay within their constitutional limits” and ‘not interfere’ in the working of other institutions.

On Tuesday, the JUI-F chief had questioned who was actually behind the government. The Maulana had said that the government “is not running, it is being run. We know those who are running the government and who is being run. We have a lot to say but we are reluctant to say anything in order to save the country’s conditions from worsening.”

“They should look at their mistakes in the past, self reflect, express shame on what they have done and ask for forgiveness from the people,” he stated.

While addressing a rally of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement in Karachi on Saturday, Rehman had urged the country’s institutions to “repent on past mistakes, reassess their role and ask the nation for forgiveness”.

 

Previous articleShahid Khaqan Abbasi calls for application of Article 6 to prevent theft of votes
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calls for application of Article 6 to prevent theft of votes

Former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday stated that a constitutional amendment must be made to apply Article 6 of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

AGP states that giving Kulbhushan Jadhav right to appeal won’t affect his trial or conviction

Attorney-General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan has stated that giving Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal will not affect his trial or...
Read more
NATIONAL

Examinations to be held in May-June 2022: minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that the next year's final exams will be held in May-June...
Read more
NATIONAL

Civilian Killings: Masarrat Aalam, Hurriyat forum call for shutdown in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, and the Hurriyat forum led...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian troops continue killing spree in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continue killing spree in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle. A report...
Read more
NATIONAL

APTMA proposes MoU with Kazakhstan to boost trade ties

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has suggested to the Kazakhstani government that a memorandum of understanding be signed between APTMA and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Replacing old syringes with ad syringes

With the looming deadline of 30th November 2021, the health sector is once again on the cusp of betterment. Since the early transition from...

Lessons from Afghan Imbroglio

Matthew Hayden posts a cordial message in Urdu for Men in Green

Examinations to be held in May-June 2022: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.