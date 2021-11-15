Senate session: Opp demands inquiry on amount recovered by NAB

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Monday demanded an inquiry into the amount recovered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Members wrote a letter to the Senate Finance committee seeking an inquiry as the NAB claimed to have recovered more than Rs821 billion.

The letter said, it has been revealed that not all the money has been deposited in the national treasury so a sub-committee to investigate the matter should be formed.

The letter was written by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman Farooq Hameed Naek, Kamil Ali Agha, Sadia Abbasi, Musaddiq Malik and Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The letter said that the transfer of hot money to Pakistan and its implications is also an important issue.

The letter demanded that the sub-committee should investigate whether the money recovered by NAB has not been deposited in the national treasury.