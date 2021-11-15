NATIONAL

PML-N to take allegations against ex-CJP to parliament

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday announced taking the issue of former chief justice of Gilgit Appellate Court Rana M Shamim’s allegations against retired chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar to the parliament.
While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, former prime minister and senior leader of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed former Justice Shamim has given the affidavit about the former CJP without any pressure and the people of Pakistan have the right to know the truth.
“If Nawaz Sharif could be sent to jail then why not Saqib Nisar?” he said, adding that the efficiency of the country’s higher judiciary has been questioned in this matter.
Besides, substantiating stance of Abbasi another PML-N diehard Khwaja Asif said that if such rigged elections would be conducted in the country then assemblies such as the ones we have in the country right would be formed. He was of the view that his party would raise the issue in the parliament.

Staff Report

