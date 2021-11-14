World

Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Hodeidah as pro-coalition forces cede ground to Houthis

By Agencies

Yemen’s warring sides clashed south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah late on Saturday, after Iranian-backed Houthi fighters moved into territory ceded by forces allied to a Saudi-led coalition, military sources and witnesses said.

Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates had on Friday announced they were redeploying from around Yemen’s main port in the west, a move which a UN monitoring mission and the government said they had no advance notice of.

The Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis, who hold Hodeidah city, had in 2018 agreed a United Nations-sponsored pact for a truce in Hodeidah that largely held and a troop withdrawal by both sides, stalled since 2019.

Coalition warplanes launched air strikes on the Al Faza area south of Hodeidah as Houthi fighters battled UAE-backed forces until midnight, two military sources and residents said.

Al Faza lies 15 km (9 miles) from coalition-held Al-Khokha, to which hundreds of Yemenis have fled after the Houthi advance.

A UN mission overseeing the Hodeidah pact, UNMHA, on Saturday urged both sides to ensure the safety of civilians, saying it “was not informed in advance of the movements”.

The internationally recognised government’s team for UNMHA said in a statement it also had no prior knowledge and warned that Houthi advances would be “a glaring violation” of the pact.

It was not clear if the withdrawal in Hodeidah was linked to what the Saudi-led alliance had described as a re-deployment in south Yemen, where sources said the Saudi military had left a main base in Aden, the interim seat of government.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, in an interview with France 24 TV on Saturday, reiterated a coalition denial that the Saudi military was withdrawing, saying “there continues to be strong support for the government of Yemen and (coalition) forces”.

The alliance intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Washington is pressing Riyadh to lift a coalition blockade on Houthi-held ports, a condition from the group for ceasefire talks.

Hodeidah is the main entry point for commercial goods and aid flows and a lifeline for millions facing starvation in what the UN describes as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

Previous articleKabul mediating between Pakistan govt, TTP but no agreement yet: Afghan FM
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Chinese companies keen to explore dairy cooperation with Pakistan

BEIJING: A leading Chinese entrepreneur Sunday said that Chinese companies would love to learn more about Pakistan's dairy industry and actively participate in its...
Read more
World

Gaddafi’s son set to run for Libyan president

Saif al-Islam appeared for first time in a decade to register as a presidential candidate TRIPOLI: The son of Libya's late dictator Muammar Gaddafi appeared for...
Read more
World

Five Indian soldiers, two civilians killed in Manipur attack

At least five Indian soldiers and two civilians have been killed in an attack carried out by an armed group in India’s northeastern state...
Read more
World

Trump adviser Bannon charged after defying Capitol riot subpoena

WASHINGTON: Stephen Bannon, a prominent adviser to former US president Donald Trump, has been criminally charged for defying a subpoena issued by a congressional...
Read more
World

India’s top court says New Delhi air pollution situation is ‘very serious’

NEW DEHLI: The Chief Justice of India on Saturday asked the central government to come up with an emergency plan to tackle New Delhi's...
Read more
World

Biden and China’s Xi to hold virtual meeting tomorrow

US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House said, talks Washington hopes will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CPEC
NATIONAL

CPEC will flourish Pakistan’s development, prosperity: Soomro

BEIJING: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a crucial component of Belt and Road Initiative and a symbol of China-Pakistan friendship, would flourish Pakistan's development and...

Gaddafi’s son set to run for Libyan president

32 high priced new vehicles to be purchased for Governor, CM of GB

Cabinet takes note of vacant posts of CEOs/MD

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.