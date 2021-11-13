Shortages of sugar

The government fixed the official price of sugar at Rs90 per kg, however, in the market, sugar is being sold at Rs160 per kg. Sugar mill owners have either ceased or decreased the supply because of which prices have skyrocketed. This demonstrates the incompetence of policymakers to maintain the supply chain and market equilibrium.

Even though it is sugarcane crushing season, there have been no announcements regarding the reopening of mills. Ultimately, this is benefiting the sugar producers because the shortage is bringing them more profits. The delays in cane crushing have also added pressure on farmers who need the land to cultivate wheat after harvesting cane. Wheat is a highly demanded product in the country and these delays may cause a shortage of wheat. The government should reform the supply chain and provide fair estimates of the domestic output. In case of shortages, the government should import the product beforehand. The delays in harvesting will result in huge losses for the farmers and the government because of wheat imports. People are already struggling with inflation. It is the government’s job to ensure the affordability and accessibility of essential products.

Ashar Awan

Islamabad

- Advertisement -