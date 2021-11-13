Opinion

Shortages of sugar

By Editor's Mail
17
0

The government fixed the official price of sugar at Rs90 per kg, however, in the market, sugar is being sold at Rs160 per kg. Sugar mill owners have either ceased or decreased the supply because of which prices have skyrocketed. This demonstrates the incompetence of policymakers to maintain the supply chain and market equilibrium.
Even though it is sugarcane crushing season, there have been no announcements regarding the reopening of mills. Ultimately, this is benefiting the sugar producers because the shortage is bringing them more profits. The delays in cane crushing have also added pressure on farmers who need the land to cultivate wheat after harvesting cane. Wheat is a highly demanded product in the country and these delays may cause a shortage of wheat. The government should reform the supply chain and provide fair estimates of the domestic output. In case of shortages, the government should import the product beforehand. The delays in harvesting will result in huge losses for the farmers and the government because of wheat imports. People are already struggling with inflation. It is the government’s job to ensure the affordability and accessibility of essential products.
Ashar Awan
Islamabad

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Next articleUnemployed Doctors
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Unemployed Doctors

In recent years, medical colleges have grown significantly in Pakistan. As of 2019, there were nearly 114 medical colleges — both in public and...
Read more
Comment

Lahore has been rated the most polluted city in the world with an Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 500 and more. That means the...
Read more
Comment

Chittagong-Ranong connectivity could boost SAARC-ASEAN trade if connected to Gwadar and Chabahar

Bangladesh and Thailand are very old friends. The two countries are connected by the Bay of Bengal and by sea. Bangladesh and Thailand should...
Read more
Comment

People who become a burden

“Pity the nation that is full of beliefs and empty of religion. Pity the nation that wears a cloth it does not weave and eats...
Read more
Editorials

Out of control smog

As the temperature has started to drop with winter around the corner, the air quality in Punjab has also dropped precipitously, with the more...
Read more
Letters

AJK elections and occupied Kashmir

While Pakistan is in deep crisis – from Corona to inflation and economic depression, crisis after crisis is crippling the life of the public...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Shortages of sugar

The government fixed the official price of sugar at Rs90 per kg, however, in the market, sugar is being sold at Rs160 per kg....

Chittagong-Ranong connectivity could boost SAARC-ASEAN trade if connected to Gwadar and Chabahar

People who become a burden

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.