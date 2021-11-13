Sports

Kohli to skip first Test against New Zealand

By Agencies

MUMBAI: India’s regular captain Virat Kohli will skip the opening Test against New Zealand this month as the hosts named a depleted side for the two-match series on Friday.

The team will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the Nov 25-29 test in Kanpur with Kohli returning at the helm for the second and final contest in Mumbai from Dec 3, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement.

Opening batter Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowling duo Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami — all regular members of the Indian Test side — were also missing from the squad.

The missing players, including Kohli, are expected to have been rested although the BCCI did not offer any reason for their exclusion.

In the absence of Pant, Wriddhiman Saha is expected to don the wicket-keeping gloves for the hosts.

Off-spinner Ravich­andran Ashwin will lead India’s spin heavy bowling line-up which also includes rookie pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand have included five spinners in their 15-man Test squad and will arrive in India immediately after their T20 World Cup final against arch-rivals Australia in Dubai on Sunday.

The series will be the first in the longest format between the two sides since they met in the June final of the inaugural World Test Championship, which was won by New Zealand.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Previous articleAustralia to be careful on reviews after Warner miss: Matthew Wade
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australia to be careful on reviews after Warner miss: Matthew Wade

DUBAI: Australia’s Matthew Wade said the team will work better on referrals in the Twenty20 World Cup final after David Warner walked off caught...
Read more
Sports

Alves agrees Barcelona return

MADRID: Barcelona announced on Friday that veteran defender Dani Alves will be returning to the club as new coach Xavi Hernandez's first signing. Alves, 38,...
Read more
Sports

Australia, New Zealand seek history in T20 World Cup final

DUBAI: Kane Williamson's New Zealand eye a second global crown in a single year when they take on Australia at the T20 World Cup...
Read more
Sports

Thompson, Kupcho share LPGA Pelican Championship lead

MIAMI: Jennifer Kupcho fired six birdies in a six-under-pa 64 on Friday to share the halfway lead in the LPGA Pelican Championship with fellow...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan ‘warrior’ Rizwan went from hospital to half-century

DUBAI: Cricket figures and fans have hailed wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as a “warrior” after officials revealed he was in hospital with a severe chest...
Read more
Sports

Warner’s six on double-bounce ball ‘unbelievable’, says Langer

DUBAI: David Warner's six on a delivery that bounced twice in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final has been termed unsportsmanlike, but Australia coach Justin...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ISLAMABAD

Margalla police registers case on fake stamp papers

ISLAMABAD: Margalla Police has registered a case against the accused who made fake stamp papers of valuable lands of the citizen after completion of...

India’s top court says New Delhi air pollution situation is ‘very serious’

Project to test food delivery through drone launched in Islamabad

Biden and China’s Xi to hold virtual meeting tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.