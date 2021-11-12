PM Imran calls Troika Plus ‘crucial’ for resolution of Afghan issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday acknowledged the “crucial role” of Troika Plus in resolving Afghan issues.

It is to note that Troika Plus is a group of Pakistan, China, and the United States on Afghanistan.

The PM’s remarks came amid a meeting with the special envoys of the Troika Plus who called on him a day after their meeting in Islamabad on the Afghan issue.

The PM, during the meeting lauded the special envoys for a “successful” moot in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The prime minister said he had consistently stressed that there was no military solution in Afghanistan. As such, Pakistan had all along supported an inclusive political settlement.”

As per the statement, the PM underlined the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the security and prosperity of the entire region.

The statement further revealed that the importance of inclusivity, human rights and counter-terrorism operations in the wake of Kabul’s takeover by the Taliban was also underscored by the premier.

As per the statement, the premier laid a strong emphasis on the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance as well as economic support to Afghanistan to avert the twin challenges of humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

The PM further hoped that the international community would recognise the gravity of the situation and take urgent measures, including the release of frozen assets to help alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

The PM went on to urge the international community to have a “pragmatic approach” for “constructive engagement” with Taliban-led Afghanistan.