US special representative on Afghanistan calls on COAS

United States Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

According a statement issued by the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting.

The COAS stated that Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for a long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with the United States., while reiterating the need for global convergence on the Afghan issue to avoid a looming humanitarian crisis.

As per the army chief, coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

It is pertinent to note that West has appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

West arrived in Pakistan earlier this week to participate in a moot on Afghanistan attended by special envoys of China and Russia.