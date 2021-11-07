Opinion

MPA booked

Nazim Jokhio’s murder a test for the PPP in more ways than one

By Editorial
0
0

The PPP needs to wonder why a case for the murder of Nizam Jokhio was only registered after the family and other protesters had to protest at several places. True, the alleged murderer, Jam Awais, is a party MPA, but the FIR says that he had tried to get some foreign guests to hunt the houbara bustard, an endangered species. Nizam tried to stop them, which allegedly enraged Jam Awais, who summoned him to his farmhouse in Malir, whee he and four others allegedly beat Nizam to death.

It seems that Jam Awais thought his stature as an MPA extended to two criminal acts: the hunting of houbara bustards, and killing someone on his land. It is to be hoped that the government allows a fair investigation and a fair trial to take place, and does not emulate the Balochistan case where an MPA who ran over a traffic policeman, killing him, managed to escape justice. At the very least, whether there is a trial or the victim’s family compounds the offence by accepting blood money, Jam Awais should not be awarded the PPP ticket again, and he should be expelled from the party.

- Advertisement -

It is not right that, in this third decade of the 21st century, such egregious displays of the Sindhi wadero’s impunity before the law should have any place. These two actions are considered crimes of the worst kind, and thus committing them with impunity has a pleasure of its own: hunting an endangered species and murdering another human being. It is part of the dark side of the Sindhi landowning tradition, though it is not really a Sindhi thing, but applies to a large extent across the entire Indo-Gangetic plain, extending northwards to Punjab and eastwards to Balochistan, and westward to Bengal, crossing both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. If the PPP professes to be a liberal, progressive party, and to be headed by a ‘woke’ individual like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it will not tolerate upholders of this culture in its ranks.

Previous articleThe need for more ambitious commitments
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The need for more ambitious commitments

‘We the islands, that are devastated most, demand that your commitments of one hundred billion annually be increased to meet the four trillion...
Read more
Comment

Determined to retaliate 

With the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan and the establishment of the Taliban government there, the atmosphere of regional peace and stability...
Read more
Comment

Arab Spring in Syria

The Arab Spring was a series of popular pro-democracy uprisings that enveloped several largely Muslim countries. The events began in the spring of 2011....
Read more
Comment

India taking the knee? really?

Before its match against Pakistan began on 24 October, the Indian cricket team ‘took the knee’ on the field, in what is by now...
Read more
Comment

Myth to Reality: the Nomads in Balochistan

In the Baloch history, we find people living like nomads who migrated to different areas which were suitable for their herds and themselves. In...
Read more
Comment

Western hypocrisy

“As for the third Official Reason: exposing Western Hypocrisy – how much more exposed can they be? Which decent human being on earth harbours...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan beat Scotland; remains unbeaten to top Group 2

SHARJAH: Pakistan on Sunday beat Scotland by 72 runs as the Babar Azam-led squad confined the opposing team to 117 runs at the loss...

‘Violation of the Constitution’, PML-N calls judiciary to take suo motu notice on Daska by-polls following ECP...

Finally, TLP joins political mainstream

Two Pakistani climate activists take limelight at Glasgow climate march

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.