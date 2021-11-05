Pakistan and Poverty

Most developing countries are faced with high levels of poverty, which has given rise to hunger, diseases and social conflicts. It has hindered people’s pursuit of a better lifestyle and prospects. China, which comprises one-fifth of the world’s population, has emerged victorious in the battle against poverty. The people’s republic was able to resolve the historic problem of poverty that had caused it many problems previously. China went beyond the textbook theories for eradicating poverty, and now it can provide new perceptions and formulas to fight against poverty at global level.

In the process of eradicating poverty, China also met the agendas of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 10 years ahead of its schedule. In the last eight years, China’s 98.99 million rural population living below the poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty. The formula in China’s victory against poverty is the path of positive dialectical thinking and improving the whole mechanism of the pro-poor market. China turned the burden of poverty into a source of potential and used the human and natural resources in rural areas for the purpose of prosperity, development and poverty alleviation.

Working on local natural resources helped China develop various small businesses in impoverished areas, subsequently boosting local economic growth and providing opportunities for employment. China’s main approach towards the eradication of poverty is to maintain the goal of national common prosperity by establishing a pro-poor market in which all the sectors work collaboratively. China has allocated sufficient resources to eliminate poverty — nearly 1.6 billion yuan were allocated in each fiscal year. Many countries including Pakistan can follow the Chinese experience to alleviate poverty. China, based on its own experience and theoretical ideas in poverty alleviation, is giving back to the human cause of ending poverty and providing a new example for other countries and regions.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Karachi