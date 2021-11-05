Opinion

Women under Taliban rule

By Editor's Mail
Afghanistan, a war-torn country, had been a ground of historic enmity that started in 1979 and continues till today. The inimical relations between the Taliban and the US resulted in the decimation of the people of Afghanistan. However, the departure of the forces has resulted in adverse consequences for the people of Afghanistan. Every individual especially women is terrified of the atrocious Taliban forces who are governing the country with might.

In this particular situation, the future of women seems bleak under the callous rule of the Taliban that neglects their fundamental rights. Moreover, Afghani women believe that the Taliban regime of 1996 has been revived which would act as an obstruction for women in terms of their stability, liberation, freedom of marriage, higher education, employment and political career. While articulating to The Guardian News, a young Kabul resident, who requested to be anonymous, depicted the chaotic scenario of the very first day of Taliban rule. Besides, she induced an alarming situation for the women in Afghanistan.

One of the spokeswomen told her to wear a chador (burqa) since the Taliban forces had captured Kabul. She breathlessly started running towards the vehicle that dropped her several minutes earlier. However, the driver of the transport prohibited her from getting inside the vehicle as he did not want to jeopardize his life by transporting a woman. This reveals the extreme level of their biased behaviour with women which needs not to be practised any longer since women are actively taking part in every walk of life around the globe; in some cases, they are outdoing men also.

The collapse of the Afghan government has wreaked havoc in the country. Especially, Afghan women feel abandoned and sceptical of Taliban concerning their behaviour with women and consider Taliban governance as a red flag to their prosperity. In this regard, I staunchly believe that the Taliban rule will not allow women to lead a genial life as it can be observed that there is a significant mismatch between the practices and commitments applied by the Taliban. It is high time the Taliban realized the significance of women and the need for their contribution in various fields for the uplift of the war-torn country.

MEHAK JAMALI

Hyderabad

