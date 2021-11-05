Lack of communication skills in our society

Conveying our idea or thought to others is called communication. The essential skill in our life is communication skills. From childhood, it is needed for everyone to convey information. As a teacher, it requires communication skills to convey your ideas or thoughts to a student. Communication skills are divided into two categories, verbal and non-verbal.

Verbal communication involves your talking power, writing skills and conveying style and non-verbal communication involves your body language your eye contact and your dressing Sometimes when you have an idea in your mind, often it gets failed to convey to others due to a lack of communication skills. It is necessary from student life to professional life. It should be mandatory to polish yourself with these skills. Nowadays there are a lot of youtube clips that can help us to enhance our skills, but the best method for people is to practice in front of a mirror. Skills aren’t acquired by reading, but they are acquired from practice.

In our school, students are taught different unnecessary subjects, but the students don’t get in touch with such essential skills. Now let’s talk about universities. Communication skills are taught, but it’s always treated as a subject. Students read only to pass the subject. The teachers don’t involve participating students in different activities by giving tasks to the students. The teacher only writes on the whiteboard and the student writes in his/her notebook.

Teachers and students must be able to treat communication skills as compulsory skills. This subject should be taught by the teacher in a way that teaches students how to talk and treat different people with words and body language.

MOHSIN JAMALI

Badin