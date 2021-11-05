Opinion

Lack of communication skills in our society

By Editor's Mail
15
0

Conveying our idea or thought to others is called communication. The essential skill in our life is communication skills. From childhood, it is needed for everyone to convey information. As a teacher, it requires communication skills to convey your ideas or thoughts to a student. Communication skills are divided into two categories, verbal and non-verbal.

Verbal communication involves your talking power, writing skills and conveying style and non-verbal communication involves your body language your eye contact and your dressing Sometimes when you have an idea in your mind, often it gets failed to convey to others due to a lack of communication skills. It is necessary from student life to professional life. It should be mandatory to polish yourself with these skills. Nowadays there are a lot of youtube clips that can help us to enhance our skills, but the best method for people is to practice in front of a mirror. Skills aren’t acquired by reading, but they are acquired from practice.

- Advertisement -

In our school, students are taught different unnecessary subjects, but the students don’t get in touch with such essential skills. Now let’s talk about universities. Communication skills are taught, but it’s always treated as a subject. Students read only to pass the subject. The teachers don’t involve participating students in different activities by giving tasks to the students. The teacher only writes on the whiteboard and the student writes in his/her notebook.

Teachers and students must be able to treat communication skills as compulsory skills. This subject should be taught by the teacher in a way that teaches students how to talk and treat different people with words and body language.

MOHSIN JAMALI

Badin

Previous articlePakistan and Poverty
Next articleAUKUS: A dangerous military alliance
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Bridging industry-academia gap through work placement

The interview panel of a renowned company is taking interviews for candidates in multiple locations including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. Tens of candidates (fresh...
Read more
Comment

Resumption of work of TAPI pipeline brings new hope for region

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline is a regional connectivity project for supplying gas to fulfill the public demand from Turkmenistan to India’s Fazilka (Punjab). It is...
Read more
Comment

AUKUS: A dangerous military alliance

AUKUS is named after Australia, the United Kingdom, and the USA. On 16 September 2021, AUKUS was declared. It is a historic security and...
Read more
Letters

Pakistan and Poverty

Most developing countries are faced with high levels of poverty, which has given rise to hunger, diseases and social conflicts. It has hindered people’s...
Read more
Letters

Women under Taliban rule

Afghanistan, a war-torn country, had been a ground of historic enmity that started in 1979 and continues till today. The inimical relations between the...
Read more
Editorials

NAB recoveries

It is a sad irony that the country’s top accountability watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), may soon need to investigate a case against...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Resumption of work of TAPI pipeline brings new hope for region

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline is a regional connectivity project for supplying gas to fulfill the public demand from Turkmenistan to India’s Fazilka (Punjab). It is...

AUKUS: A dangerous military alliance

Lack of communication skills in our society

Pakistan and Poverty

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.