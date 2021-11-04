SHC extends protective bail of PTI lawmaker in land allotment case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) extended for 10 days the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Firdous Shamim Naqvi in a land allotment case.

The court also directed him to contact the accountability court in this regard.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry against Naqvi over the allotment of land on a 30-year lease to a private business in 2006 where he was working as the director for the company.

After receiving a call-up notice from the anti-corruption watchdog, Naqvi had moved to the court for obtaining protective bail in November last.

Earlier, the high court had expressed outrage over the absence of Naqvi in the hearing of his bail petition in the case.

PPP LEADER GETS PRE-ARREST BAIL

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Sindh minister Zia ul-Hasan Lanjar was granted protective bail by the SHC in assets beyond income case.

The high court approved the 10-day protective bail of Lanjar.

During the hearing, the dirty money watchdog told the court its headquarters raised objections regarding the inquiry.

Moreover, the SHC forwarded the matter regarding his bail to the accountability court in Sukkur.

The court also directed Lanjar to appear before the trial court.

According to the NAB, they had traced Lanjar’s residence in Karachi’s Defence neighbourhood which it said was missing from his asset declaration form.

During the inquiry, it was found the sale agreement of the house was in his name but he had it transferred in his father-in-law’s name.

Lanjar, through a frontman, allegedly deposited public funds, including that reserved for a medical college, in his own accounts.”