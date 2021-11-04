NATIONAL

Former Kashmir president tipped as new ambassador to US

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 13: President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan speaks during an exclusive interview in Islamabad, Pakistan on February 13, 2020. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A summary has been prepared to appoint former Azad Jammu and Kashmir president Masood Khan as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United States, reports claimed on Thursday.

If confirmed, Masood would replace Asad Majeed Khan whose term will expire in January. The government has reportedly decided not to extend Khan’s tenure.

The Prime Minister’s Office could make a formal announcement about the selection of Masood later this week.

Khan was appointed to post in January 2019. He replaced Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, a career banker, who was appointed in May 2018 by the government of then-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi days before its departure.

Siddiqui held the position for more than seven months until December 2018 before being relieved of his duties by the incumbent government.

Masood has also served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, and ambassador to China.

His nomination is aimed at projecting the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

The development comes less than a month after President Joe Biden nominated Donald Blome, his ambassador to Tunisia, as his top diplomat in Islamabad.

“By the time this process [of Blome’s arrival in Islamabad] is complete, Ambassador Khan will be done with his tenure,” a report quoted a senior diplomat as saying.

The last US ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale, left Islamabad in August 2018, shortly after the formation of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government. After his exit, Paul W. Jones took charge of the American mission in Islamabad as charge d’affaires.

He left Pakistan in August 2020, with incumbent Angela Aggeler serving as charge d’affaires in Islamabad since then.

Previous articleUS journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

TLP activists still in Wazirabad awaiting release of Saad Rizvi

The activists of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained in Wazirabad for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, camping at a park in the city,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to revoke president’s power to remove NAB chief: report

The federal government has decided to revoke president's power to remove National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman by introducing an amendment in the relevant ordinance,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court indicts Ali Wazir, 10 others in anti-state speech case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Wednesday indicted eleven accused, including Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir, in a case related to...
Read more
NATIONAL

First cargo consignment from Uzbekistan arrives via Torkham border

The first consignment of four cargo trucks carrying yarn from Uzbekistan has arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday through Torkham border. National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition jeers at govt’s relief package, calls it ‘a joke’

Shortly after PM Imran Khan announced a Rs120-billion relief package for 20 million for most-vulnerable families of Pakistan on Wednesday, Opposition leaders criticised it...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC adjourns Saad Rizvi case till tomorrow on lawyer’s request

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi's lawyer on Wednesday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to adjourn the hearing of his client's case in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.