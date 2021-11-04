NATIONAL

Imran extends Diwali greetings to Hindu community

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2018/11/07: Pakistani Hindu community performing religious festival during Diwali celebration at Shri Krishna Mandir. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended greetings to the members of the Hindu community on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali,” Khan tweeted.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also extended greetings.

The community spread nationwide is celebrating the five-day festival of lights with fervour today.

Diwali is celebrated with jubilation and enthusiasm as one of the biggest Hindu festivals. Hindus living in Pakistan are celebrating Diwali by decorating their homes with flowers, rangolis, lights and diyas.

They began the day with special morning prayers in their temples while youth and children exploded crackers and distributed sweets among each other.

Members of the community also took to social media platforms to extend felicitations.

“May the light of Diyas enlighten your life. May your every prayer be heard. Good wishes for your health, wealth and prosperity,” Rekha Maheshwari, a Twitter user, tweeted.

Previous articleSHC extends protective bail of PTI lawmaker in land allotment case
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC extends protective bail of PTI lawmaker in land allotment case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) extended for 10 days the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Firdous Shamim Naqvi in a land...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former Kashmir president tipped as new ambassador to US

ISLAMABAD: A summary has been prepared to appoint former Azad Jammu and Kashmir president Masood Khan as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United States,...
Read more
NATIONAL

TLP activists still in Wazirabad awaiting release of Saad Rizvi

The activists of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained in Wazirabad for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, camping at a park in the city,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to revoke president’s power to remove NAB chief: report

The federal government has decided to revoke president's power to remove National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman by introducing an amendment in the relevant ordinance,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court indicts Ali Wazir, 10 others in anti-state speech case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Wednesday indicted eleven accused, including Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir, in a case related to...
Read more
NATIONAL

First cargo consignment from Uzbekistan arrives via Torkham border

The first consignment of four cargo trucks carrying yarn from Uzbekistan has arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday through Torkham border. National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

N Korea can produce more uranium than current rate, report says

SEOUL: North Korea can get all the uranium it needs for nuclear weapons through its existing Pyongsan mill, and satellite imagery of tailings piles...

Boom not bust as ‘unique’ Azam, Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

Epaper – November 4 LHR 2021

Epaper – November 4 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.