Imran extends Diwali greetings to Hindu community

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended greetings to the members of the Hindu community on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali,” Khan tweeted.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also extended greetings.

The community spread nationwide is celebrating the five-day festival of lights with fervour today.

Diwali is celebrated with jubilation and enthusiasm as one of the biggest Hindu festivals. Hindus living in Pakistan are celebrating Diwali by decorating their homes with flowers, rangolis, lights and diyas.

They began the day with special morning prayers in their temples while youth and children exploded crackers and distributed sweets among each other.

Members of the community also took to social media platforms to extend felicitations.

“May the light of Diyas enlighten your life. May your every prayer be heard. Good wishes for your health, wealth and prosperity,” Rekha Maheshwari, a Twitter user, tweeted.