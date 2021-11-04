Opinion

Positive thoughts

By Editor's Mail
12
0

Positive thoughts allow our thoughts to achieve good things in life. A negative mindset will never give you a positive life. We are in our most innovative and productive space when we feel positive. You’re better able to handle every day stress in a more constructive way

Not many realise that positive thinking is a source of happiness because the way you think has an immense impact on your mental and physical health. However, positive thinking doesn’t mean that you keep your head in the sand and ignore life’s less pleasant situations. It just means that you approach the unpleasantness in a more positive and productive way. By thinking about small positive things in your life, you can get rid of the anxiety and sadness that haunt you. Optimism can therefore help encourage a person to adopt a healthy and peaceful lifestyle. Such an attitude helps bring some calmness in your life so that you are better able to take important life decisions. Negative thinking, on the other hand, will have the opposite effect. Constantly, hating on people and things can bring about immense sorrow and loneliness. It exacerbates feelings of anger and hatred and can often lead to psychotic outbreaks.

Positive thinking often starts with self-talk, which means understanding the endless stream of thoughts that run through your head. These thoughts can be both positive or negative. Some thoughts emerge from logic and reason while other thoughts may arise from misconceptions that are created because of the lack of knowledge. In order to promote positivity, one needs to create a positive environment. This means hanging out with people who are constantly happy regardless of the situation they are in. Reading self-help books will also help but first you must ask yourself: is your glass half-empty or half-full?

Faris khaliq

Turbat, kech

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

