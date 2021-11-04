Importance of ambulances

Increased population has led to an increase in traffic on roads as most people use vehicles of their own. People often avoid following traffic rules because everyone is in a rush to reach their destination in time. Amid all this chaos, ambulances boarded with patients are stuck in traffic for hours. Every now and then, we hear patients losing their lives in the ambulance due to severe traffic jams. Despite, ambulances having a distinct siren to alarm people to clear the route, most vehicles remain stagnant or refuse to clear the way for the ambulance. The patients inside ambulances require immediate medical support and assistance, which ambulances alone cannot offer.

The government should implement policies to facilitate ambulance services. For instance, there should be separate lanes on roads, and a warden must be present to clear the roads and allow red signal lanes to move. Ambulances should be treated with grave importance, unlike other vehicles that often disrupt traffic with VIP movements. Hotlines and GPS should be used to alert traffic wardens a few minutes before so that they keep at least one lane free for emergency vehicles.

- Advertisement -

As citizens, we also have a responsibility to fulfil. Whenever an ambulance is behind your car, clear the way for them to pass. We must recognise that every second counts during a medical emergency, which is why it is important to give way to any approaching ambulance. It can mean the difference between life and death. Also, the relevant authorities must implement steps to equip ambulances with the latest specialised technology to assist the patients on their way to the hospital.

Ahmed Khan

Lahore