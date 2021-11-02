World

At least 15 killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blast

By Agencies

KABUL: At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital on Tuesday which saw two heavy blasts followed up by gunmen assaulting the site in central Kabul, officials said.

The explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed immediately with an assault by a group of gunmen, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said.

Four of the attackers were killed by Taliban security forces and a fifth was captured, he said.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by Daesh. It follows a string of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control of Afghanistan.

A Taliban security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the assault but there was no officially confirmed casualty toll.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city and witnesses said at least two helicopters flew over the area as the assault went on.

A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape, said he heard a large explosion followed by a couple of minutes of gunfire. About ten minutes later, there was a second, larger explosion, he said.

He said it was unclear whether the blasts and the gunfire were inside the sprawling hospital complex.

Daesh, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul in August, mounted a complex attack on the hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.

The group’s attacks have caused mounting worries outside Afghanistan about the potential for the country to become a haven for militant groups as it was when an al Qaeda group attacked the United States in 2001.

The concern has been worsened by a spiralling economic crisis that has threatened millions with poverty as winter approaches and left thousands of former fighters with no employment.

The abrupt withdrawal of international support following the Taliban victory has brought Afghanistan’s fragile economy to the brink of collapse just as a severe drought has threatened millions with hunger.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul which led to the loss of many innocent lives, a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday.

“We share the pain and suffering of the families who lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts,” the ministry said in the statement. “We also convey our sympathies and support for those injured and pray for their early recovery.”

Per the statement, Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Previous articleUSA’s arbitrary blacklist of religious violators 
Next articleCabinet gives approval to launch Ehsaas Targeted Subsidy Programme
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Top India brands baulk after threats by Hindu hardliners

NEW DELHI: India's biggest festive season is in full swing but top brands are under pressure from right-wing hardliners accusing them of hurting Hindu...
Read more
World

Messages from Macron to Morrison leaked amid submarine deal row

CANBERRA: Australian media on Tuesday published messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Canberra seeks to push back...
Read more
World

‘The Taliban has a kill list’ for Afghanistan LGBT community, NGO claims

KABUL: Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan at the end of August, the alleged persecution of the country’s LGBT+ community has ramped up,...
Read more
World

Climate change main cause of fires in US west: study

WASHINGTON: Climate change caused overwhelmingly by human activity is the primary source of the unprecedented forest fires regularly ravaging the western United States, according...
Read more
World

Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he will stop working in productions made for India's booming streaming market, calling online platforms a "dumping...
Read more
World

In Afghan hospital, unpaid doctors and rigid Taliban clash

KABUL: The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans for the place — to the dismay of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to secure semi-final spot

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 after beating Namibia by 45 runs in Abu...

Cabinet gives approval to launch Ehsaas Targeted Subsidy Programme

At least 15 killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blast

USA’s arbitrary blacklist of religious violators 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.